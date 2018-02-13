Flu season lingers, how effects are worse on children and seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’ve been talking about the flu and how it’s a danger for our young children and your older parents.

For older people, this cold and flu season can be very dangerous. The flu can easily put them in the hospital and threaten their lives, especially if they’re 65 and older because the flu can lead to something else.

“Once you do actually recover from the flu it is not an uncommon complication for people to develop a pneumonia afterwards in the recovery phase and that can lead people to the hospital,” said Dr. Ronan Factora of Cleveland Clinic.

The best way to protect against the flu is to get an annual flu vaccine, even though it’s been less effective this year, and remember to practice good hygiene and to stay clear of others who show symptoms of cold or flu.

If you’re 65 or older and do get sick, it may take you longer to recover than when you were younger and medical conditions such as emphysema or diabetes may make it more difficult to fight off cold and flu bugs.

