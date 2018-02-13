Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted on charges from Boardman chase

U.S. Marshals said David Kopnitsky failed to appear in court on charges related to a police chase in December of 2016

By Published: Updated:
David Kopnitsky

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of leading police on a chase and having drugs.

David Kopnitsky, 38, is charged with failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest on February 6. He is wanted for failing to appear in court after a chase in Boardman that happened in December of 2016, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals say Kopnitsky has a lengthy criminal history.

Kopnitsky is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11” tall and 191 pounds.

Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s