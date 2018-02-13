Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted on charges from Boardman chase

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of leading police on a chase and having drugs.

David Kopnitsky, 38, is charged with failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest on February 6. He is wanted for failing to appear in court after a chase in Boardman that happened in December of 2016, according to U.S. Marshals.

Marshals say Kopnitsky has a lengthy criminal history.

Kopnitsky is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’11” tall and 191 pounds.

Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.