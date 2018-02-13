Funeral arrangements made for two slain Ohio police officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for two Westerville officers who were shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call.

A public visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church on State Street in Westerville. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a funeral.

Both are open to the public. Hundreds of police officers from around the state are expected to attend.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The suspected shooter, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder. The prosecutor is asking for the death penalty.