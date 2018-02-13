Glenn Leroy Weaver Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Glenn Leroy Weaver, age 78, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on February 25, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Bruce F. Weaver and Rachael (Harding) Weaver.

Glenn married the love of his life, Sally A. Jones, on April 20, 1968 and they have enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until she passed away on December 22, 2015.

Glenn served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1963.

He has lived in New Middletown, Ohio for the past 11 years, formerly of Lake Milton.

Glenn has worked for Polson Rubber as a supervisor for 14 years, then worked as a truck driver for P.A.M. Transport for 28 years retiring in 1996.

He loved to go camping, fishing, being with family and friends and especially his dog, Precious.

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally; four sisters, Margaret Main, Ruth Thompson, Jean L. Lelesch and Dolores Weaver and one brother, Thomas Weaver.

He is survived by three daughters, Dianna Williams and her fiancé, Steve Markovich of Cortland, Ohio, Tonya Weaver and her fiancé, Dan Grisez of New Middletown, Ohio and Tiffany (Andrew) Ross of New Middletown, Ohio; one son, Joseph Weaver of Leavittsburg and seven grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Glenn will be laid to rest beside his wife, Sally, at Eckis Cemetery in Lake Milton.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 1684 Lancaster Drive Youngstown, OH 44511 in memory of Glenn L. Weaver.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

