Hargis R. Meade, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Hargis R. Meade, Sr., 83, of Warren, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 13, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 23, 1934 in Fleming, Kentucky, a son of Matthew and Clella (Richie) Meade.

Hargis was employed as a construction worker for various companies for many years prior to retiring.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and belonged to a local Harley Davidson club. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

Hargis is survived by five children, Debra L. (John) Arey, of Jackson, Michigan; Hargis R. “Dan” (Kathy) Meade, of Squires, Missouri and Nicole, Zachary, and Elizabeth Meade, of Laport, Indiana. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dewey and Edward Meade and a sister, Loretta Shook.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Meade are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent to the Meade family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.