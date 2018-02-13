Heroin Crisis: Michigan program set Warren addict on road to sobriety

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heroin-related overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in the United States since 2010. Nearly 13,000 people died in 2015. It’s a problem that has a stronghold here in the Valley.

Dominic Mararri is the director of public relations at the Warren Family Mission. He’s also a realtor and an active member in the Warren community – and he’s a former crack cocaine and heroin addict.

Just five years ago Mararri was homeless and facing a 2 to 8-year prison sentence for a second-degree felony. At that time, drugs had authority over his life.

“It was like strings just pulling me like a puppet. If I didn’t’ have them, I was miserable to be around,” Mararri said.

Mararri attended the Adult and Teen Challenge in Michigan, which is a year-long Christian recovery program. He graduated and decided to move back home. For the past two years, he’s been working at the Warren Family Mission, obtained a real estate license and is a member of the Rotary Club.

Mararri’s work at the mission puts him in direct contact with others who are on the same path he was two years ago. He’s made it a mission to tell his story and is now in a position to help.

“It helps me see the realities of it all; that I am one poor choice away from being in the shoes was in once ago. I think it’s a blessing not only for them but for myself,” Mararri said.

Coming up on WKBN 27 First News at 6 and 11, Mararri talks about other ways he is helping others overcome their additions and how the out-of-state recovery program he chose was life-changing for him.