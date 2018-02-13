‘It’s really bad:’ Drivers dodging craters in the roads

Potholes are all over the Mahoning Valley and it seems there's no escaping them

By Published: Updated:
potholes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – They’re on interstates, county roads — even parking lots.

“It’s bad. Really bad,” said Kevin Mellott, of Canfield.

Potholes are all over the Valley and it seems there’s no escaping them.

Youngstown State geology professor Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer said it all comes down to science.

“Potholes are a part of what we call physical, or mechanical, weathering.”

Or in layman’s terms, a headache for drivers.

“When the ice melts, the water seeps into the cracks and when it freezes, it expands,” Beiersdorfer said.

There’s no stopping Mother Nature, but you can always do your best to avoid these craters.

“I pay attention when I’m driving and dodge them,” said Ron Carcelli, of Struthers.

Some people are even pointing out potholes for you. Over the weekend, someone put up a sign in Warren, warning drivers about a huge pothole.

“I’m hoping everything gets done as soon as possible for the safety of the drivers,” Carcelli said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said workers are doing all they can with the money and time they have. A spokesman for the department said, “If they’re not plowing now, they’re filling potholes.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s