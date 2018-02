(WKBN) – Have you ever wanted to help people who have barriers to employment improve so they can get a job? You may have your chance.

The position is called a job coach and there’s an opening right now.

An open interview is being held Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m at Mahoning County’s Ohio Means Jobs location.

The office is at 141 Boardman Canfield Road, right across from the former Denny’s.

For more information on the job, visit its listing at OhioMeansJobs.com.