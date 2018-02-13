Kennedy Catholic priest accused of sending inappropriate text to student

Father Sean Kerins is no longer at the school and has been ordered not to contact the student

Father Sean Kerins removed from Kennedy Catholic in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A 27-year-old priest at Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage has been removed from the Erie Catholic Diocese.

Father Sean Kerins was the chaplain at the school, as well as a priest in residence at Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex.

Through an investigation, the diocese said Kerins sent an inappropriate text to a student at Kennedy Catholic.

Law enforcement has been notified and is doing its own investigation.

Kerins is no longer at the school and has been ordered not to contact the student.

