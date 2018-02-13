Marian Irene Izak Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Marian Irene Izak, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, February 13, 2018, at Meridian Arms Living Center in Austintown.

Marian was born May 4, 1924, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Chomiak Izak.

Marian came to Ohio in 1967, settling in Salem before moving to Austintown in 1978.

She was a 1942 graduate of Ambridge High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education in 1948 from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. In 1952, Marian earned a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University in New York City.

Marian was a teacher for 30 years in the Aliquippa, Wellsville and United Local School Districts. Afterwards, she served for many years as a teacher, music director and cantor at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown and she was also the part-time music director at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown

She was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church and a member of the Secular Third Order of Franciscans.

Marian leaves nieces and nephews, Karen (John Cisine) Barr of Canfield, Ronald (Bonnie Stevens) Barcikowski of Portland, Oregon, Michael (Susan) Izak of Renton, Washington and Rebecca Izak of Jacksonville, Florida.

A sister, Dorothy Barcikowski and a brother, Michael R. Izak, preceded Marian in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 17, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, on the northeast corner of Kirk and Raccoon Roads in Austintown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will be at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Ambridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marian’s name to St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Marian’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



