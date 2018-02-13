Mark R. Uber Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Mark R. Uber, 46, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1971 to Charles Robert, Jr. and Ronda (Williams) Uber, who survive him of Greenville.

Mark was a 1989 graduate of Greenville High School.

He was currently employed at Greenville Wood Products, where he’s been working since graduating high school.

He enjoyed fishing and racing RC cars. He loved hanging out and working with his best friends, Rick and Missy, especially working their tow truck and building the new garage. He had a huge heart, a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease people.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by two brothers, C. Robert “Bob” Uber III and Corey R. Uber and his fiancée, Crystal Moyer, all of Greenville; maternal grandmother, Maxine Williams of Greenville; nephew, Braden D. Uber of Greenville; niece, Rilee Uber of Greenville; aunt and uncle, Deb and Thomas Hoffman of Greenville and two best friends, Rick Lineburger and Missy Wheaton of Transfer.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Rodney Williams and paternal grandparents, Charles R., Sr. and Anna Marie Uber.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 19 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. June Boutwell, interim pastor at Zions Reformed United Church of Christ in Greenville, officiating.

Cremains will be buried at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, at a later date.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

