McDonald scores 95; Blue Devils crowned MVAC champ

The Blue Devils won their 4th straight league title.

By Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Basketball - McDonald, OH.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald clinches their fourth consecutive league title and the first Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference championship following their 95-64 victory over Sebring. Sophomore Zach Rasile connected on 8 three-point baskets for 34 points. Braedon Poole finished 1-point shy of reaching 30-points (29) for his third game in a row. Josh Celli also contributed 16 points for the 18-1 Blue Devils.

Sebring (7-13, 3-11) fell for the sixth time in seven games. For the fifth time this season, Gabe Lanzer topped 20-points in a game. He scored 26 points and sank 3 three-pointers. Jake Hunter added 18 for the Trojans.

McDonald, who’s ranked #2 in the latest AP poll, will play host to Champion on Friday. Sebring will visit Heartland Christian.

