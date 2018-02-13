Medical marijuana available to Pennsylvanians this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s first batches of medical marijuana will be available at six approved dispensaries by the end of the week.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Cresco Yeltrah-Butler in Butler will begin selling marijuana to qualified patients on Thursday.

Organic Remedies in Hampden Township, Keystone Canna Remedies in Bethlehem and Solevo-Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh will have the medicine available on Friday.

Terra Vida Holistic Center in Sellersville and Keystone Shops in Devon will begin dispensing on Saturday.

“Pennsylvanians have been waiting years for this moment,” Wolf said in a statement. “Medical marijuana is legal, safe and now available to Pennsylvanians suffering from 17 serious medical conditions.”

Before visiting, patients should contact the dispensary directly to see if an appointment is required.

Cresco Yeltrah-Butler, 201 Pillow St. Butler, PA, 724-712-0705

Keystone Canna Remedies, 1309 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem, PA, 484-408-6122

Solevo-Squirrel Hill, 5600 Forward Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217, 412-422-0420

Organic Remedies-Enola, 4425 Valley Road, Enola, PA 17025, 717-562-7758

Terra Vida Holistic Center-Sellersville, 64 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, 215-257-3243

Keystone Shops-Devon, 420 West Lancaster Ave., Devon, PA, 484-581-7189

Wolf signed Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program into law in April 2016.

Ten dispensaries and 10 growers have been approved to operate, and more than 17,000 patients have registered to participate. About 700 doctors have registered for the program and 376 have completed the training to become certified.

Approved doctors can certify patients with 17 qualifying serious medical conditions that include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marijuana will be available from dispensaries only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

