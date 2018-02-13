Melvin Eugene Donham Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Melvin E. Donham (Tuffy) age 76 of Paris Township made his final journey home on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born August 2, 1941 in Diamond, Ohio, the son of Helen (Stewart) Donham and Ernest William Donham.

He attended Southeast High School.

He and Lynna Woolard were married on November 9, 1962 having celebrated their 55 anniversary in 2017.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served three years.

Growing up he worked on farms throughout Diamond and the Diamond Feed Mill. He retired in 1999 after 33 years of service at General Motors in Lordstown. He served on the Paris Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years and also was a EMT.

He faithfully attended Wayland Community Church and was a member of the Portage County Knife Club and the UAW #1112.

He enjoyed working outside and fishing. He coached Little League when his children played baseball and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He was a devoted husband and father and his greatest joy was having his family around him.

Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter, Melanie (John) Erbe of Diamond; sons, Melvin T. (Rebecca) Donham of Brady Lake, Ohio and Matthew (Tesa) Donham of Paris Township. He leaves his grandchildren, Ethan and Seth Erbe, Matthew, Rachel and Nicole Donham and Anthony Donham. He also leaves his first great-grandchild, Donavan Donham and many nieces and nephews that he loved and were very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William, John and James; sisters, Ladonna Gbur, Patricia McMahan, Beatrice Ross and Karen Beckett.

His family wishes to thank Hospice of Portage County, the medical staff at UH Robinson Hospital.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 17 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Holbrook officiating the service.

Melvin will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Wayland Community Church Building Fund, 6355 Wayland Road, P.O. Box 9, Wayland, OH 44285.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.