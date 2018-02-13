Mineral Ridge’s Porter signs with Wheeling Jesuit soccer

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge soccer standout Braedynn Porter will continue her career at the next level, signing with Wheeling Jesuit University Tuesday.

Porter made it official with the Cardinals, after wrapping up a successful high school career with the Rams. This past season, Braedynn scored 15 goals, adding 13 assists during her senior campaign. She was named 2nd team All District in the boys division, and served as captain for the Rams.

Mineral Ridge advanced to the District Finals in their third year of competition this past fall. Porter helped lead them to a 15-3 overall record.

Braedynn’s older brother, Bryce Porter also plays soccer at Wheeling Jesuit, recently wrapping up his sophomore campaign with the Cardinals.