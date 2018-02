WESTLAKE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio-based American Greetings is giving up 60 percent ownership in the company to a New York investment firm.

Family-founded and run since 1906, the Weiss family will keep control of the other 40 percent, reports WOIO.

There are no immediate plans to move the business away from Westlake, according to WOIO.

It has more than 1,700 employees.