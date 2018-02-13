One killed in Youngstown after car split in half during crash

A car was southbound on S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown when it hit a curb and went into a front yard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner are on the scene of a deadly accident on the city’s west side. They said one person was killed.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A car was southbound on S. Schenley Avenue when it hit a curb and went into a front yard.

The crash cut the car in half and split a tree in two. Investigators said the car ended up 175 feet away from the curb it initially hit.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

