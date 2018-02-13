One killed in Youngstown after car split in half during crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police and the Mahoning County coroner are on the scene of a deadly accident on the city’s west side. They said one person was killed.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A car was southbound on S. Schenley Avenue when it hit a curb and went into a front yard.

The crash cut the car in half and split a tree in two. Investigators said the car ended up 175 feet away from the curb it initially hit.

No other information was available Tuesday night.

Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News for updates.

