Pa. redistricting battle looms after governor rejects GOP map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf rejected the Republicans’ newly redrawn congressional map for Pennsylvania, saying it is still to partisan.

Wolf sent a letter to Republican leaders on Tuesday, saying the map “does not meet the demands of the people of Pennsylvania, the [Supreme] Court’s orders and majority opinion, or the Pennsylvania Constitution.”

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said unless the Supreme Court grants an extension, a new map will not be able to be agreed upon by the Thursday deadline.

“There’s not any standard in what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said or anywhere in the federal government, any court ever, that says competitiveness is a standard,” Corman said.

In a response to the governor’s letter, Republican leaders countered with a letter which says, in part, “Quit being coy. It’s time for the governor to produce a map and we will put it up for a vote.”

The governor’s spokesperson, J.J. Abbott, said Gov. Wolf does not have a map ready to submit. It’s unknown if Wolf will submit a map if he doesn’t receive a new one by Thursday.

Democratic Leader Representative Frank Dermody said Democrats should be included in the redrawing process.

“We’d like to sit down and, if we can, get a compromise map,” Dermody said. “I doubt that’s going to happen, but House Democrats will continue to work with whoever will work with us.”

Senator Corman said they will be meeting with Gov. Wolf again, and Wolf is hopeful the General Assembly can submit a new map to him.

