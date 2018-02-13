Patrol: Poland man arrested on I-80 with 43 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Poland, along with two others from Summit and Cuyahoga counties, were charged with trafficking and drug possession.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a Honda Accord Monday on I-80 for following too close.

A drug-sniffing dog was called and uncovered 43 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of solid hash, 3 pounds of marijuana edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine. The total value of the drugs is estimated at $192,000

Dante Petrus, 20, of Poland, Nathan Grootegoed, 22, of Hudson, and Marcus Carpenter, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls, were arrested on felony charges of drug trafficking and possession.

All three were taken to the Summit County Jail.

