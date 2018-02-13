Paul Heinz Rothbrust, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Paul Heinz Rothbrust, Sr., age 89 of Salem, died at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

He was born June 16, 1928 in Giesen, Germany, the son of the late Leonhard and Clara Gee (Lorenz) Rothbrust.

Paul retired in 1990 after 30 years as a grinder for the former Eljer Industries, Inc.

He was a member of the Saxons Retirees.

Survivors include his wife, Anneliese (Simon) Rothbrust, whom he married July 30, 1949; five sons, Joe (LuAnn) Rothbrust of Chagrin Falls, Tony (Bunny) Rothbrust of Salem, Paul Rothbrust, Jr. of Salem, John Rothbrust of Beloit and James (Kathy) Rothbrust of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Gisela (Bud) Hiltbrand of Salem; a sister, Inge Schmalkoke; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A son, Herman H. Rothbrust preceded him in 2001 and a sister, Erika Steffens also preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with his nephew, Richard Vogt officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 16 at the funeral home prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

