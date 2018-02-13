Poland and Salem meet in a Valentine’s Day treat

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Salem (15-6) at Poland (16-4)

Last Meeting

Nov. 30, 2016 – Poland, 50-39

…Bella Gajdos and Sarah Bury combined for 28 points as Poland topped Salem – 50-39 – in their season opener. Gajdos connected on 3 of 6 from three-point range as she led the team with 17 points. Bury finished with 11 points and 6 steals.

Team Profiles

Salem

Scoring Offense: 66.7

Scoring Defense: 33.8

…The Lady Quakers finished the Northeastern Buckeye slate with a 9-5 mark following their 46-43 win over Canton South on Monday night. Kyla Jamison led Salem with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Allee Davidson-Chuck posted a stat line of 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. Echo Mayer-Kutz also added 11 points for the Quakers. Salem has won 5 of their last 7 since dropping a 58-36 result on Saturday, January 20 to West Branch. Salem has posted a 7-4 mark away from home this season. Salem’s offense has reached the 60-point plateau in 4 games this season, once since Christmas (63 points versus Springfield on February 5).

Poland

Scoring Offense: 65.2

Scoring Defense: 36.3

…Poland clinched a share of the All-American Conference White Tier on Friday (with Struthers) by defeating Edgewood, 73-15. The Lady Bulldogs had five girls score in double-figures on Friday. Poland, as a team, has tallied a 33.5% from the three-point arc (111-331) compared to their opponents shooting just 26.8% from long distance on the season. They’ve also outrebounded the opposition by a margin of 32 per game to 23. Poland has won 8 of their last 9. In 16 of their 20 games, the defense has held the opposition to less than 50 points. The offense has produced 70-points or more in 5 of their last 7 outings.

Post-Season

…Salem is the #2 seed in the Division III Struthers District behind South Range, a team who they hold a victory over (43-40 on January 24)…Poland is the 4th seed in this year’s Division II Fitch District. They’ll face the winner of Ursuline and Crestwood on February 22 at home. Top seeded West Branch is following by Howland (#2), Struthers (#3) and Poland (#4).

Upcoming Schedule

Salem

Feb. 24 – United/Springfield (Sectional Championship)

Poland

Feb. 22 – Ursuline/Crestwood (Sectional Championship)