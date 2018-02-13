Police: Man left Boardman store after failed robbery attempt

Officers were called to Family Dollar after a man in a Spiderman mask tried robbing the store

Boardman Police Cruiser generic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a robber left the Family Dollar on Market Street after being told that there was no cash in the registers.

At 9:49 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the store after a man in a Spiderman mask tried robbing the store.

A cashier said she told the man to take off his mask but he refused, saying, “Give me the money.”

The cashier responded that she didn’t have any money in the registers at which time the robber said, “Are you f**king kidding me? Give it to me now,” according to a police report.

The cashier told police that the man left, going north toward Home Savings Bank, after she explained to him again that there was no money.

Police were unable to find the man, who was described as a black man in his late teens to early-20s, approximately 5’6″ tall and 160 to 170 pounds with a high-top fade haircut. He was wearing a black jacket, dark-colored jeans, blue shirt and black and white shoes, according to the report.

