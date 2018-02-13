Rep. Tim Ryan to tour Ravenna Arsenal ahead of missile site consideration

Related Coverage Ravenna arsenal closer to being named major missile defense facility

RAVENNA, Ohio (WIBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, is scheduled to tour the Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center, formerly known as the Ravenna Arsenal on Tuesday.

The military camp on Route 5 between Newton Falls and Ravenna is being considered for a proposed East Coast missile defense site along with locations in New York and Michigan.

The project is expected to cost between $4 and $5 billion.

Ryan sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to pick the training center for the missile site.

The Ohio House voted unanimously in January to pass Senate resolution (SCR 9), which calls on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (USMDA) to select Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center as the preferred site for a future East Coast Missile Defense system.

Plans to name an east coast missile facility were announced in 2013.