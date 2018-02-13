Ronald J. Thomas, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Ronald J. Thomas, Sr., 63, of Youngstown, who departed this life Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Thomas was born February 7, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of George Morrissette and Mytoria Daniels Thomas.

He had worked for the Pittsburgh Lake Erie Railroad for over ten years and with the General Electric Company.

He was a member of the North Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He enjoyed bowling, motorcycling, watching movies and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three children, Sharese L. Thomas of Gainesville, Virginia, Ronald J. Thomas and Andre’ C. Thomas both of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Goldina Burris of Atlanta, Georgia, Josephine Greene of Cleveland and Fredie Thomas of Youngstown; foster siblings, Roy, Jimmy, Robin and Eddie and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Charity M. Thomas-Gibbs and siblings, Charlie, Gassaway, Delores, Shirley Bee and Regina.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p..m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services on Saturday, February 24.