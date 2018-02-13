Rose M. Malarchick Johnson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rose Malarchick Johnson, passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at her residence.

Rose was the daughter of Steve and Sophie Pabin and was born May 4, 1938 in Warren.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Johnson, Florida and brothers, Steve (Nancy) Pabin, Arizona, Tom (Lucie) Pabin, Leavittsburg, Jim Pabin, Warren, Bob “Tiger” Pabin, Warren and Larry (Robin) Pabin, Champion.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Sophie (Malarchick) Pabin; sister, Mary Ann Wilk, Champion; brother, Francis “Buzz” Pabin and sister-in-law, Cheryl Pabin.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburgh High School in 1958 and was employed by Ohio Lamp.

Rose loved bicycling, yard sales, friends and family and she was the family “cut-up” having good times at family gatherings, cookouts. She enjoyed going to the movies, bus tours and giving gifts to family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her remaining brothers as well as daughter, Michelle.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, February 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Yesudas Devadan, officiating.

The family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, 10415 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106.

