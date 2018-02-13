Ruth Nadine (Eckelberry) Linard Obituary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Formerly Sebring, Ohio) – Ruth Nadine Eckelberry Linard, beloved sister, was called home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

She entered this world on November 19, 1934 in Sebring, Ohio, born to Ira and Pearl (Schreckengost) Eckelberry.

Ruth was a teacher for many years in the Mentor, Ohio Elementary School System.

After her husband Leon Ensor Linard passed away, Ruth moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she resided at the time of her death.

She is survived by her sister, Judith (Eckelberry) Loo; sister-in-law, Urith (Linard) Thompson (Lewis); nieces, Mei Lan (Loo) Kays (Brian), Nadine (Loo) Ott (Kevin), Beth (Thompson) Greider (Denny) and Bonnie (Thompson) Titus (Mark) and nephews, Greg Loo and Jeffrey Loo.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery on Friday, March 2, 1918 at 10:00 a.m., where she will lie near her grandmother, Adda Schreckengost and other family members. Her cousin, Rev. Gary Schreckengost will bless the grave. Please pray for our family as we celebrate her graduation.

