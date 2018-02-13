Ryan powers Struthers past Liberty

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers placed five players in double-figures in a 92-68 win over Liberty Tuesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse in boys’ high school basketball action.

Carson Ryan led the Wildcats with 26 points. Tre Metzka added 17, while Kevin Traylor added 14. Ryan Leonard and Isaiah Torrence also reached double-figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Liberty’s Dra Rushton led all scorers with 31 points. Ezell Brown added 16 points in the loss.

The Leopards drop to 3-14 overall on the season.

With the win, Struthers improves to 11-10 on the campaign.