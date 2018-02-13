Sharon’s first roundabout coming to busy intersection

The intersection is one of the busiest in downtown Sharon with more than 14,000 drivers passing through each day

Sharon roundabout project


SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Later this year, Sharon will be getting its first roundabout.

Site preparations are taking place at the intersection of S. Dock Street and E. Connelly Boulevard.

Crews are in the process of moving the utility poles and fire hydrants right now.

“Not only is it going to look super cool, but it’s supposed to improve proficiency. It shows that traffic moves faster, it improves the safety level, there’s less accidents, statistically, in a roundabout,” said City Manager and Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.

Plans for the roundabout actually started in 2012 as part of a $15 million Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project from Farrell to Sharon.

Construction on the roundabout starts later this year and it should be open by fall.

