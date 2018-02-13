Stevens’ 21 lifts Brookfield to 1st win of the year

The Warriors are set to play Southington on Friday.

By Published:
Brookfield Warriors High School Basketball

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield registered their first win of the season by virtue of their 56-53 victory over Hubbard this evening. The Warriors were led by Connor Stevens’ 21 points. Brookfield (1-17) had been involved in just two games which were decided by 9-points or less prior to tonight. Jon Hiner just missed a double-double as he scored 12 and grabbed 9 boards.

Hubbard (11-10) had won five of their previous six games before tonight. The Eagles featured three players in double-digits (Davion Daniels, 12; Nick Ferrera, 11; Jared Southern, 10).

Brookfield is set to host Southington on Friday while Hubbard closes out the regular season schedule at Fitch on Saturday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s