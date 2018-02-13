Struthers’ Brown nets 1,000th career point; Wildcats top Liberty

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Senior Khaylah Brown netted her 1,000th career point in a 55-35 win over Liberty Tuesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

The milestone came at the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter. Brown finished with a team-high 15 points in the victory.

Alexis Bury added 11 points in the win for the Wildcats, while Michelle Buser and Trinity McDowell tallied 9 points apiece.

Nysa Gilchrist led the Leopards with 15 points. Sharde Williamson added 9 points, while China Tate chipped in with 8 in the setback for Liberty.

Liberty drops to 14-6 on the seasons. Struthers improves to 19-3 on the campaign.

