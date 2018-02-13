Teen pleads no contest to murder of elderly Niles woman

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The teen accused of killing an elderly woman in Niles pleaded no contest to amended charges.

Jacob LaRosa was charged with aggravated murder, attempted rape and other crimes in the death of his neighbor, 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

The murder happened in March 2015 when LaRosa was 15 years old.

Investigators said there was blood spatter throughout the home as well as bloody footprints. Prosecutors said when LaRosa was found at his house, he had blood on his hands and underwear and was throwing up in a bathroom.

LaRosa was taken to the hospital because he was incoherent and appeared to be intoxicated, according to court documents.

At the hospital, police said LaRosa initially denied being in the victim’s house but later changed his story, claiming he went in a side door and that Belcastro gave him $10, the report states. As police canvassed the area, one neighbor showed them surveillance video they said shows LaRosa at that side door, which had been forced open and broken, according to court documents.

Neighbors told police that Belcastro and LaRosa knew each other because Belcastro paid LaRosa to mow his lawn.

LaRosa entered the plea before a jury could be seated; jury selection began on Monday.

He will be sentenced in April.

