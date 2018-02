Warmer temperatures will continue to push into the area through early Friday morning. Turning cold through the day Friday as a cold front sweeps through our region. Showers will increase with the warmer temperatures.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK

Into Wednesday – Small risk for an isolated shower

Wednesday night – Scattered light rain showers

Thursday – Rain showers, Heavier late day and night

Friday – Rain to snow, Turning Colder

Weekend – Warming a little, Not as wet

Next Week – Warmer and wet at times

Your 7 Day Forecast Hour by Hour Here