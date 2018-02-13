The Valley’s 1,000 Point Club: High school basketball players reach milestone numbers

At least 28 high school basketball players here in the Valley have reached the 1,000 point milestone

By Published:

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – At least 28 high school basketball players here in the Valley have reached the 1,000 point milestone.

Our impressive list of local athletes includes 23 seniors, 4 juniors, and 1 sophomore!… followed by the day they joined the elite club.

The Valley’s 1,000 Point Club

Annie Pavlansky, Lakeview – Jan 21st, 2017

Maddie Durkin, South Range – Jan 23rd, 2017

Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls – February 2nd, 2017

Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline – Feb 9th, 2017

Courtney Warnick, Southington – Feb 9th, 2017

Joe Batt, Greenville – Feb 10th, 2017

Bella Gajdos, Poland – Feb 11th, 2017 (All-Time Leading Scorer)

India Snyder, Valley Christian – Feb 15th, 2017

Michaelina Terranova, Jackson Milton – Nov 27th (All-Time Leading Scorer)

Tommy Donadio, Bristol – Dec 8th, 2017

Kaden Smith, United – Dec 15th, 2017

Marissa Hopson, Farrell – Dec 15th, 2017

Delaney Dogan, West Middlesex – Dec 21st, 2017

Brandon Beader, Hickory – Dec 21st, 2017

Braedon Poole, McDonald – Jan 9th, 2018

Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic – Jan 16th, 2018

Drake Batcho, Champion – Jan 23rd, 2018

Anna Sevek, Southern – January 25th, 2018

Bryan Gabrielson, Bristol – Jan 26th, 2018

Bailey Drapola, Brookfield – Jan 31st, 2018

Alexis Cross, Columbiana – Feb 5th, 2018

Natalie Zuchowski, West Branch – Feb 5th, 2018

Alexis Hughes, Western Reserve – Feb 5th, 2018

Zach Rasile, McDonald – Feb 6th, 2018

Holden Lipke, Boardman – February 9th, 2018

Justin Sweeney, Lisbon – Feb 9th, 2018

Emily Grandy, Sharpsville – Feb 12th, 2018

Mackenzie MacKay, West Middlesex – Feb 12th, 2018

Did we miss someone deserving to be on this list? Email sports@wkbn.com to help us complete our 1,000 point club coverage.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s