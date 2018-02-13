The Valley’s 1,000 Point Club: High school basketball players reach milestone numbers

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – At least 28 high school basketball players here in the Valley have reached the 1,000 point milestone.

Our impressive list of local athletes includes 23 seniors, 4 juniors, and 1 sophomore!… followed by the day they joined the elite club.

Annie Pavlansky, Lakeview – Jan 21st, 2017

Maddie Durkin, South Range – Jan 23rd, 2017

Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls – February 2nd, 2017

Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline – Feb 9th, 2017

Courtney Warnick, Southington – Feb 9th, 2017

Joe Batt, Greenville – Feb 10th, 2017

Bella Gajdos, Poland – Feb 11th, 2017 (All-Time Leading Scorer)

India Snyder, Valley Christian – Feb 15th, 2017

Michaelina Terranova, Jackson Milton – Nov 27th (All-Time Leading Scorer)

Tommy Donadio, Bristol – Dec 8th, 2017

Kaden Smith, United – Dec 15th, 2017

Marissa Hopson, Farrell – Dec 15th, 2017

Delaney Dogan, West Middlesex – Dec 21st, 2017

Brandon Beader, Hickory – Dec 21st, 2017

Braedon Poole, McDonald – Jan 9th, 2018

Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic – Jan 16th, 2018

Drake Batcho, Champion – Jan 23rd, 2018

Anna Sevek, Southern – January 25th, 2018

Bryan Gabrielson, Bristol – Jan 26th, 2018

Bailey Drapola, Brookfield – Jan 31st, 2018

Alexis Cross, Columbiana – Feb 5th, 2018

Natalie Zuchowski, West Branch – Feb 5th, 2018

Alexis Hughes, Western Reserve – Feb 5th, 2018

Zach Rasile, McDonald – Feb 6th, 2018

Holden Lipke, Boardman – February 9th, 2018

Justin Sweeney, Lisbon – Feb 9th, 2018

Emily Grandy, Sharpsville – Feb 12th, 2018

Mackenzie MacKay, West Middlesex – Feb 12th, 2018

Did we miss someone deserving to be on this list? Email sports@wkbn.com to help us complete our 1,000 point club coverage.