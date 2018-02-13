The Valley’s 1,000 Point Club: High school basketball players reach milestone numbers

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – At least 28 high school basketball players here in the Valley have reached the 1,000 point milestone.
Our impressive list of local athletes includes 23 seniors, 4 juniors, and 1 sophomore!… followed by the day they joined the elite club.
The Valley’s 1,000 Point Club
Annie Pavlansky, Lakeview – Jan 21st, 2017
Maddie Durkin, South Range – Jan 23rd, 2017
Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls – February 2nd, 2017
Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline – Feb 9th, 2017
Courtney Warnick, Southington – Feb 9th, 2017
Joe Batt, Greenville – Feb 10th, 2017
Bella Gajdos, Poland – Feb 11th, 2017 (All-Time Leading Scorer)
India Snyder, Valley Christian – Feb 15th, 2017
Michaelina Terranova, Jackson Milton – Nov 27th (All-Time Leading Scorer)
Tommy Donadio, Bristol – Dec 8th, 2017
Kaden Smith, United – Dec 15th, 2017
Marissa Hopson, Farrell – Dec 15th, 2017
Delaney Dogan, West Middlesex – Dec 21st, 2017
Brandon Beader, Hickory – Dec 21st, 2017
Braedon Poole, McDonald – Jan 9th, 2018
Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic – Jan 16th, 2018
Drake Batcho, Champion – Jan 23rd, 2018
Anna Sevek, Southern – January 25th, 2018
Bryan Gabrielson, Bristol – Jan 26th, 2018
Bailey Drapola, Brookfield – Jan 31st, 2018
Alexis Cross, Columbiana – Feb 5th, 2018
Natalie Zuchowski, West Branch – Feb 5th, 2018
Alexis Hughes, Western Reserve – Feb 5th, 2018
Zach Rasile, McDonald – Feb 6th, 2018
Holden Lipke, Boardman – February 9th, 2018
Justin Sweeney, Lisbon – Feb 9th, 2018
Emily Grandy, Sharpsville – Feb 12th, 2018
Mackenzie MacKay, West Middlesex – Feb 12th, 2018
Did we miss someone deserving to be on this list? Email sports@wkbn.com to help us complete our 1,000 point club coverage.
