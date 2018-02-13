Unsettled and warm through Thursday

Warmer temperatures will continue to push into the area through early Friday morning. Rain showers will increase through Thursday and into Thursday night with heavier rain.
Turning cold through the day Friday as a cold front sweeps through our region.
YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK
Into Wednesday – Small risk for an isolated shower
Wednesday night – Scattered light rain showers
Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day and night
Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder
Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into Sunday
Next week – Warmer and wet at times