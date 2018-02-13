Unsettled and warm through Thursday

Warmer temperatures will continue to push into the area through early Friday morning. Rain showers will increase through Thursday and into Thursday night with heavier rain.

Turning cold through the day Friday as a cold front sweeps through our region.

YOUR WEATHER OUTLOOK

Into Wednesday – Small risk for an isolated shower

Wednesday night – Scattered light rain showers

Thursday – Rain showers, heavier late day and night

Friday – Rain to snow, turning colder

Weekend – Watching for a storm with snow late Saturday into Sunday

Next week – Warmer and wet at times

