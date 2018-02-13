Warren man on US Marshals’ Dangerous Dozen list

Sherman Jackson is wanted for rape and molesting a minor charges

Published:
Sherman Jackson of Warren, is wanted for rape and molesting a minor.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is among the U.S. Marshal’s Dangerous Dozen list, highlighting northern Ohio’s most-wanted.

Sherman Jackson is wanted for rape and molesting a minor charges.

The other 11 people on the list are from cities around Northeast Ohio.

Everyone on the list is considered dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals.

Those with information on Jackson are asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

