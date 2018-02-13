Warren mom charged with endangering, pregnant with fourth child

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Warren is in jail after her three young children were found walking down the street alone.

Kisha Radcliff, 27, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Tuesday on three counts of endangering children.

Radcliff was arrested Monday after someone found her three young children ages 8, 4, and 2 walking down the street. Officers found Radcliff sleeping in her home on Hartman Avenue.

According to a police report, Radcliff is four months pregnant and admitted to taking “Norcos.”

Bond was set at $3,500. Her children are staying with a neighbor.