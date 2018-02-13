Youngstown crime activity: Refusal to move for plow truck turns into gun arrest

Tuesday, Feb. 6

3:25 p.m. – Shady Run Road, William Allen, 31, was charged with obstructing official business, failure to comply with a police signal and driving under suspension following a chase. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Allen over for failing to signal a turn, but he took off led police on a chase through down Indianola Avenue and Market Street. Police say Allen ignored traffic signals and stop signs during the pursuit, traveling at speeds up to 60 miles per hour. Allen continued to drive through south side neighborhoods before driving into the woods off of Zedaker Street and hitting a tree. At that time, three people got out of the car and Allen, along with passenger Antwain Mayes, ran away, the report stated. Police caught up with Mayes and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint. Allen became tired, and officers caught him walking on Midlothian Boulevard. Mayes was cited for obstructing official business while the other passenger was cited for drug possession after police reported finding marijuana in his pocket. Police also discovered that Allen had 17 open suspensions on his driver’s license.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

5:08 p.m. – South Avenue, Marcus Duvall, 25, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers felt a large, hard object in Duvall’s buttocks area, at which time Duvall removed a bag of marijuana and a bag of crack cocaine. Police also found $105 in Duvall’s pocket, the report stated.

Thursday, Feb. 8

4:52 p.m. 2000 block of South Ave., Danny Williams, 20, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon while under disability. Officers were called to the Last Call bar for a report of a person with a gun. The caller said the man was not threatening anyone but showed the gun to someone in the bar. When police arrived, Williams showed officers the gun, which was loaded, according to a police report. Police reported finding several bags of drugs on Williams including suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, along with a digital scale.

Friday, Feb. 9

8:46 p.m. – Willis Avenue, William Cupan, 36, was charged with drug possession. Officers said they spotted Cupan running through a southside neighborhood, claiming he was being chased by three men who wanted his shoes. After finding a crack pipe in one of his pockets, Cupan was arrested, according to police. Cupan later changed his story, admitting that he was hoping to meet with “a guy” who wanted to buy his shoes. He told police that he was selling the shoes to buy crack cocaine, according to a police report. Police noted that Cupan also admitted to “being on a cocktail of Klonopin, alcohol and crack cocaine.” When they arrived at the jail, officers reported finding a large amount of fentanyl inside of his shoes, some of which spilled in the police cruiser.

Saturday, Feb. 10

6:51 p.m. – 500 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a worker at Rite Aid told police that a man walked in, laid a backpack on the counter and said, “I’m only going to tell you once, put the money in the f****** bag.” The clerk emptied the registers into the backpack, and the man ran out of the store. The suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie with a white zipper, black Levi jeans, black or grey gloves, white and black shoes and a flat brim hat with a silver circular sticker on the brim. Police also noted that they got a call from the Walgreens across the street where a clerk said the same man had just been in their store but didn’t take anything.

Sunday, Feb. 11

2:14 a.m. – 1600 block of Wellington Ave., a woman told police that she was at a house drinking shots when a man tossed “a bunch of weed” on the table. The woman told the man to get the “weed” out of the house, and he called her an explicit name. She said a woman and two men then attacked her, kicking and punching her, and took her cell phone. Police said the victim had a severe cut on her eye and a broken fingernail.

2:37 p.m. – W. Commerce Street, Anthony Kalis, 29, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after police said he would not move for a plow truck. According to a police report, a tow truck came up behind Kalis who was in the road, blew its horn twice, but Kalis did not move. An officer who was nearby witnessed the exchange and pulled up behind the Kalis, who then began to move slowly. The officer asked Kalis why he didn’t move for the plow truck, and Kalis told police he was trying to make plans with people who were in the parking lot, the report stated. When the officer asked why he didn’t just pull into the parking lot, police said Kalis could not provide an answer. A check of Kalis revealed that he had a CCW permit but at no time did he tell officers he had a gun in his possession, as required by CCW permitting guidelines.

8:20 a.m. – 1300 Belmont Ave., a clerk told police that a man walked into the Dollar General, pulled out a gun, demanded money and ran out of the store. The suspect was described as wearing a maroon jacket and baseball cap.

7:36 p.m. – 200 block of E. Boston Ave., Marquise Hornbuckle, 23, and Jaquale Gilmore, 20, were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, Hornbuckle removed a bag of marijuana, a bag of heroin, three Tramadol pills and five Percocet pills from his buttocks and turned it over to police. Gilmore was also found to have a bag containing marijuana with one Percocet and two Tramadol pills. Police also found a torn bag of heroin on the console and smeared on the floor near where Gilmore’s feet were, the report stated. Police seized over $1,000 from Hornbuckle and over $400 from Gilmore. Hornbuckle was also charged with driving under suspension and making an improper turn.

Monday, Feb. 12

4:30 p.m. – Rosedale Avenue, William Keyes, 38, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability. According to a police report, Keyes was stopped walking down the middle of the street when sidewalks were clear and available. Officers searched Keyes and found a loaded handgun and marijuana, the report stated.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

