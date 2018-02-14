Active shooter reported at Fla. high school; Shooter at large, multiple injuries

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida Wednesday afternoon

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon because of an active shooter, NBC 6 in Miami reported.

There were reports of victims, Broward County Sheriff’s officials said.

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School around 2:30 p.m. in Parkland as students were being dismissed.

Officers responded to the school at 5901 Pine Island Road for the reports of gunshots, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said.

An active shooter was seen leaving the area, NBC6 reported.  The suspect was described as a white male last seen leaving campus in a burgundy shirt.

Video showed dozens of officers and ambulances at the school as students ran out. Some reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.

Students were escorted by armed police out of the high school in a single file. Other students are still locked in. Parents said their kids are trapped inside.

ATF agents from the Miami Field Division were responding to the school.

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have been notified of the situation.

No other information was immediately available.

