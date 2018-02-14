Alba “Abby” Benini Hull Obituary

PULASKI, Pennsylvania – Alba Benini Hull, 88, gracefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 14, 2018. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Alba Lou Bennini Hull was born May 17, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Angelo and Bertha Fontenasi Benini.

Abby was best known for being the owner of the Hulls Dairy Queen in Campbell for 37 years. She always had a kind word and a generous heart.

In 2006 Abby was inducted into the Campbell Memorial Hall of Fame for her many donations made to football, baseball, basketball and soccer teams. She also gave to the community churches, schools, kid’s camps and shelters.

Many kids had their first jobs at the DQ. Abby taught them to respect people and to have fun but work hard. Many kids went on to become doctors, lawyers and professionals in various careers.

Abby enjoyed working in her garden, spending time with her family and friends and just relaxing in the sun talking with Douglas, her dog.

Abby leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, John (Geri) Hull and Daryl (Patty) Hull; her grandchildren, Jake Hull and Shannon (Wayne) Dick; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Mara and Abigail; a niece, Geri (Ray) Greis and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Bertha and a sister, Norma Zelanka.

Monetary donations may be made to The Sisters of Humility of Mary, Villa Marie Road, Villa Maria, PA 16155.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Windsor House at Liberty Arms for their support and care on Abby’s final days.

Abby’s family has entrusted her to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and at her request, no services will be held.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



