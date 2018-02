Related Coverage Ash Wednesday begins, marking Lenten season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ashes are being offered to go at a few locations around the valley.

The first stop was at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Ashes were presented there Wednesday morning.

If you missed that not to worry. You can head over to Akron Children’s Hospital where they’re being offered from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

After that, they’ll be at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center at 3:00 p.m. Then Belmont Pines Hospital at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.