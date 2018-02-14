Austintown artist pays tribute to fallen Ohio officers

Sketch of fallen Ohio Officers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News told you about ways the Westerville community is paying tribute to two fallen police officers, now a local artist is honoring the men in uniform.

Ron Moore Jr. from Austintown sketched these pictures of officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

A suspect shot and killed the men last weekend near Columbus.

Moore says he has lots of love and respect for law enforcement. So when he heard the news, he knew he had to do something.

“To help the families and the other officers to have comfort, and the only thing I know how to do is create art work,” Moore said.

Moore is going to send the pictures to the officers’ families.

