Boardman crime activity: Police say panhandler ran from officers

Thursday, Feb. 8

6:00 p.m. – 200 block of Brookfield Ave., an employee at Gateways to Better Living reported that a client began experiencing a mental episode in the back seat of the vehicle, screaming at other clients and trying to get out of the car when it was stopped in traffic. She said at one point, the woman hit someone in the head with a three-pack of lotion.

9:57 p.m. – 4000 block of Hillman Way, Damarcus Sadler, 29, arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson, inducing panic and domestic violence against a pregnant victim. Police said Sadler poured lighter fluid in an apartment, threatening to burn it down. A female roommate told police Sadler was upset when the father of her child came over.

Friday, Feb. 9

3:01 a.m. – Market St. near Rockdale Ave., Robert Collins, 27, of Campbell, arrested and charged with OVI, following too closely and expired plates after a traffic stop. Police said Collins had a blood-alcohol content of .171, double the legal limit of .08.

4:47 a.m. – Market St., Christopher Hunter, 38, of Austintown, arrested and charged with felony OVI. Police said Hunter was slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle and a plow truck was blowing its horn at him. Police said Hunter appeared to be intoxicated and had a blood-alcohol content of .155. Police said the charge was a felony because he has previous OVI convictions.

Saturday, Feb. 10

4:14 a.m. – 300 block of Erskine Ave., a woman told police the ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s friend came to the house with a gun, threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. The woman said he eventually left and police were unable to find him. Charges are pending.

Sunday, Feb. 11

2:15 a.m. – location redacted, Joshua Burke, 27, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Police said Burke slammed a woman’s head against a car window because he was upset about the attention she received from another man. Police said the woman was dizzy as a result and paramedics were worried that she may have had brain bleeding. Burke denied the assault, saying the woman attacked him because he wouldn’t stop to get her something to eat while they were passing Steak ‘n Shake.

6:21 p.m. – Market St. near W. Midlothian Blvd., Trenton Nored, 27, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs and driving under suspension. Police said a package containing 80 Tramadol tablets was found in the vehicle. Nored told police that the drugs were in the car when his sister let him borrow it.

10:37 p.m. – Market St. near Wilma Ave., Eric Viera, 33, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge out of Austintown during an investigation into an armed robbery at the Dollar General nearby. Police said the suspect stole Newport cigarettes. Viera didn’t have the cigarettes or a gun when he was stopped.

Monday, Feb. 12

4:40 p.m. – 4000 block of Market St., Alvin Traylor, III, 50, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and soliciting without a permit. Police received reports that Traylor was approaching customers near the Hair Depot, asking them for money and cigarettes. Police said Traylor tried to run away when officers stopped to question him. He was arrested after an officer tased him, according to a police report. Traylor told police he ran because he thought he had warrants for his arrest, and he admitted to asking people for money and cigarettes, according to the report.

9:49 p.m. – Market St., police said a man in a Spiderman mask tried to rob Family Dollar, but left after a cashier told him there was no money in the registers.

11:55 p.m. – Woodrow Ave. and Market St., Trenton Nored, 27, of Youngstown, charged with drug possession after police said he was found with heroin during a traffic stop. Nored was charged the previous day with possession of Tramadol.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

