Brian Joseph Forgacs Obituary

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Formerly Hubbard, Ohio) – Brian Joseph Forgacs of North Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away of acute leukemia on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 33.

Brian was born June 6, 1984 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Thomas E. and Faith A. (Caracci) Forgacs.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School where he was on the football, wrestling and swim teams and earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Miller-Mott College in Charleston.

Brian was a driver for Lazy Boy Furniture for six years and more recently worked at Allied Security.

He was a former member of St. Patrick Church, Hubbard.

Brian enjoyed golfing, shooting pool, hanging out at the beach and collecting Ghostbusters and Star Wars paraphernalia. He also loved being a standup comedian.

Surviving are his parents, Tom and Faith Forgacs at home; aunts and uncles, Tina McGregor and her husband, Jim, Lou Caracci, George Caracci and his wife, Dawn and John Michael Caracci and his wife, Lisa and many cousins, including Scott Bashor, who was more like a brother.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Anna Caracci and William and Claire Forgacs; an aunt, Debbie Caracci Bashor; two uncles, Bill and Terry Forgacs and his beloved dog, Bella Donna.

Because Brian loved animals (he had three cats, two dogs and a turtle), the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local non-profit animal advocacy organization.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20 in St. Patrick Church, Hubbard, with Rev. Michael Anthony Swierz, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s cemetery, Hermitage.