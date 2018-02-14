Buzzer beater; YSU tops Oakland in dramatic win

YSU improves to 8-20 overall and 6-9 in Horizon League play

By Published:
Garrett Covington's putback at the buzzer secured YSU's dramatic 75-73 win over Oakland Wednesday night at Beeghly Center.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garrett Covington’s putback at the buzzer secured YSU’s dramatic 75-73 win over Oakland Wednesday night at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins closed the game on a 9-0 run to secure the victory.

Covington finished with 18 points on the night. Cameron Morse tallied a game-high 23 points.

Jalen Hayes led the Golden Grizzlies with 19 points.

Oakland drops to 16-11 overall and 8-6 in conference action.

YSU improves to 8-20 overall and 6-9 in Horizon League play. The Penguins host Detroit Friday night at 7PM at Beeghly Center.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s