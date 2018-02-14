Buzzer beater; YSU tops Oakland in dramatic win



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garrett Covington’s putback at the buzzer secured YSU’s dramatic 75-73 win over Oakland Wednesday night at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins closed the game on a 9-0 run to secure the victory.

Covington finished with 18 points on the night. Cameron Morse tallied a game-high 23 points.

Jalen Hayes led the Golden Grizzlies with 19 points.

Oakland drops to 16-11 overall and 8-6 in conference action.

YSU improves to 8-20 overall and 6-9 in Horizon League play. The Penguins host Detroit Friday night at 7PM at Beeghly Center.