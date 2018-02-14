Columbiana officer makes progress in effort to bring K9 to village

The Columbiana Police Department is hoping to get a dog before summer

By Published: Updated:
Columbiana Police Officer Granchie

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Police Department is looking to get a K9 police dog — the result of one officer’s tireless efforts.

Officer Bryan Granchie has spent the better part of a year doing research and finding donors. He’s been wanting a dog to help the department in their police work but first, he had to convince the chief.

“I wanted to make sure he had no questions left,” Granchie said.

“After me asking him a whole lot of questions — I finally ran out of questions — he came up with a program and a way to get it off the ground,” Chief Tim Gladis said.

The total cost of the program will be around $55,000 and includes the dog, training and equipment. That’s about 5 percent of the department’s $1.2 million annual budget — one they have been operating with for the last eight years.

“Initially, we don’t anticipate any tax dollars being used,” Gladis said.

Granchie said the community has played a big part in helping him with the cost. He’s already had companies say they will donate things like dog food or hold fundraisers.

“This is going to be a moving billboard to anyone who should fear it,” Granchie said.

The dog will be a key part of the department’s investigations.

“Things that would be hidden to us would be discoverable to a dog,” Gladis said.

The highest amount of drug activity begins when it starts to get warm out. The department is hoping to get a dog before summer.

