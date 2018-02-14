David E. Conley Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – David E. Conley, 64, of Champion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 15, 1953 in Akron, the son of Carl and Cecelia Conley, and had lived in northeast Ohio all his life.

A graduate of Rootstown High School, David had worked as a tow motor operator with Kraftmaid.

An exceptional painter, he also enjoyed motorcycles.

Fond memories of David live on with his beloved wife, Patricia (Keffer) Conley, whom he married Aprill 10, 1981; two sons, David Matthew (Cherry Langham) and Michael Joshua Conley; a granddaughter, Arabella Gray; a sister; four brothers and many friends.

His parents precede him in death.

Per David’s request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.