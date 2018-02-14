David E. York Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – David E. York, 70, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born April 22, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Peter Daniel and Iva (Hipple)York.

David was employed as a custodian at Lakeview Board of Education.

He was a member of House of Prayer and Praise Ministries, where he volunteered his time and talents to the church.

David loved people and enjoyed spending time with his good friends.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Susan York of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Philip (Razi) York of Las Vegas, Nevada and Peter (Michelle) York of Nashville, Tennessee.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Bruce York.

Private Services and burial have taken place.

Interment was in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to House of Prayer and Praise Ministries, 384 Johnson Plank Road Warren, OH 44481, in his memory.

