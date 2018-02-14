Dorothy Anna Popovich Schraider Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 19, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, for Dorothy Anna Popovich Schraider, 94, who passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 14, 2018, following a short illness.

Dorothy was born October 15, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Phillip and Anna Kvarta Popovich and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1941 graduate of Wilson High School and she married William J. Schraider on October 3, 1946.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who was deeply involved with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even into her 70s, 80s, and 90s, Dorothy continued to babysit each successive generation, teaching them songs, games and life lessons.

Mrs. Schraider was a longtime member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church in Youngstown, where she belonged to the Infant of Jesus of Prague Guild, the Altar & Rosary Society, the St. Matthias Senior Citizens and the St. Ann Lodge. For many years, she attended daily Mass and prayed the rosary daily. Her devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the saints, including St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), were the cornerstones of her Catholic faith that brought her deep comfort and joy.

Dorothy had a variety of interests, which included reading, planting flowers, baking, walking with friends and vacationing with her husband. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and she devoted many hours to watching various pro football teams.

Mrs. Schraider leaves her daughter, Geri (Lou) Jacquet of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Chamberlain of Columbus, Patrick (Mary Rosado) Block of Wilmington, North Carolina, Tara Patris of Austintown, with whom Dorothy made her home and Rachel (Tim) Berlin of Cleveland; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte Chamberlain of Columbus, Konnor, Anthony and William Patris of Austintown and Kaylee Berlin of Cleveland and a brother, Thomas (Nancy) Popovich of Poland.

Dorothy’s beloved husband of nearly 54 years, Bill Schraider, passed away in September of 2000. A son, William J. Schraider, Jr and brothers, Phillip, Charles, Joseph, Rev. George and Frank Popovich are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 18, and from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m., Monday, February 19, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Committal services will follow Monday’s church service and will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband.

