Dr. Michael Bushey Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Dr. Michael E. Bushey, 69, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Michael was born on January 31, 1949, in San Diego, California and is the son of Edmond and June (Solomon) Bushey.

Dr. Bushey attended San Diego State University from 1966 to 1969, where he was a four year letter winner and All-American in track and field. Having received early acceptance, he attended Case Western University of Dentistry in Cleveland.

Following graduation in 1973, he did a general practice residency at North Side Hospital followed by a three year residence in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Metro-General Hospital in Cleveland.

Michael met his wife, Martha (Calabrase), at Metro-General Hospital where she was a nurse.

Dr. Bushey worked with his son, Dr. Andrew Bushey at Bushey Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Boardman.

Michael enjoyed all sports and was an avid and accomplished golfer. His greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, who referred to him as “PeePaw”. He spent all of his free time helping them with sports, planning trips and spoiling them with toys. He was a loyal and devoted family man and his absence will forever leave a hole in our hearts.

Dr. Bushey leaves his wife, Attorney Martha Bushey; his daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Willis of Boardman; his son, Attorney Michael (Attorney Rachael) Bushey of Paoli, Pennsylvania and his son, Dr. Andrew (Attorney Kate) Bushey of Poland; seven grandchildren, Brooks, Chase, Jack, Grace, Andrew, Luke and Ella; sister, Karen (Robert) Scheiber of Warren and brother, David (Erin) Bushey of La Mesa, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Dr. Bushey’s name to Making Kids Count, 7178 West Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512, in honor of the love he had for his grandchildren.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 22, 2018, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 20 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



