Familiar faces in new places at the Eastwood Mall

 A few stores at the Eastwood Mall are either moving to a new location or reopening under a different name

By Published: Updated:
Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) –  A few stores at the Eastwood Mall are either moving to a new location or reopening under a different name, and a new retailer is coming later this year.

On Thursday, February 15, JoAnn will cut the ribbon on a new location next to Regal Cinemas. The new store will be much larger than one located at the end of the Great East Plaza.

To celebrate the new store, JoAnn will host Grand Opening festivities on Saturday, February 17.  Kids will be able to enjoy free “make it-take it” crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an open house demonstration of craft and sewing classes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All day, visitors may sign up for classes at 50% off the regular price.

Mizu Japanese restaurant is also relocating to the Eastwood Mall Complex. Mizu moved from a much smaller location further up Route 422 to the new location inside the old Lone Star building, which has been refurbished.

In late April, the store formerly known as Gander Mountain will reopen as Gander Outdoor. The store will feature hunting, fishing and camping equipment along with other outdoor gear.

In mid-2018, At Home, a home décor superstore, will occupy the space currently housing Burlington. Burlington will re-open in a space next to Kohl’s.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s